Smoother Electoral Vote Count Expected as Laws Tighten

Congress is set to finalize the electoral votes in a joint session, marking a stark contrast from the tumultuous count in 2021. Donald Trump, after winning the latest election, returns to office. Vice President Kamala Harris will preside over the session as new laws aim to secure the process.

On Monday, Congress will hold its joint session to count electoral votes, in what is expected to be a largely uneventful affair compared to four years ago. The previous count was disrupted by a violent mob attempting to overturn then-President Donald Trump's electoral defeat to Joe Biden.

This time, Trump will be returning to office after defeating Biden's running mate, Kamala Harris, who is set to preside over the certification of her own loss. The joint session is the Constitution's final requirement in affirming a presidential election following the Electoral College's December vote.

The session, dictated by federal law, includes opening sealed electoral certificates from each state. The vice president oversees this process, leading bipartisan representatives as they read and count the results. Recent legal updates ensure the vice president plays a purely ceremonial role, aimed at preventing historical challenges from derailing the process.

