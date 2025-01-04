Malaysia's Standoff at Sea: Turning Away Rohingya Refugees

Malaysian authorities have turned away boats carrying nearly 300 individuals, suspected to be Rohingya refugees, who had allegedly entered the country illegally.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency indicated that more boats might follow after a group of 196 Rohingya landed on Langkawi's northeastern beach.

Authorities provided essentials to two detected boats before guiding them away, with no details on their destination. Malaysia continues to grapple with refugee influxes, as it remains a key destination for fleeing Rohingya due to its majority Muslim population.

