Malaysia's Standoff at Sea: Turning Away Rohingya Refugees
Malaysian authorities recently turned away two boats carrying nearly 300 Rohingya refugees attempting to enter the country illegally. The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency reported aiding the boats with supplies before escorting them away. Malaysia, a destination for Rohingya, has struggled with increasing refugee numbers.
Malaysian authorities have turned away boats carrying nearly 300 individuals, suspected to be Rohingya refugees, who had allegedly entered the country illegally.
The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency indicated that more boats might follow after a group of 196 Rohingya landed on Langkawi's northeastern beach.
Authorities provided essentials to two detected boats before guiding them away, with no details on their destination. Malaysia continues to grapple with refugee influxes, as it remains a key destination for fleeing Rohingya due to its majority Muslim population.
