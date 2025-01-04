Left Menu

Delhi DEO Denies AAP's Voter Deletion Allegations

The Delhi District Election Officer refutes claims by AAP MP Sanjay Singh about deliberate voter deletion, asserting adherence to Electoral Commission directives. AAP members had met officials to protest. The DEO stressed transparency through regular updates and website postings, denying allegations of non-compliance to further political agendas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 19:59 IST
Visual from the meeting (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Delhi District Election Officer (DEO) has robustly denied allegations made by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh concerning the deletion of voter names from the electoral roll. The DEO emphasized that the Election Commission of India's (ECI) guidelines are being followed rigorously to ensure the electoral roll's integrity and accuracy.

In a statement posted on social media platform X, the DEO labeled Singh's claims as "factually not correct and baseless." The DEO clarified that details of objections and voters proposed for deletion are shared with all political parties, including AAP, weekly, as outlined by ECI norms, providing an assurance of transparency.

The DEO outlined that every name deletion undergoes strict verification by Booth Level Officers and supervisors. The spokesperson reaffirmed a commitment to ECI regulations, rejecting accusations of intentional voter roll manipulation. AAP, however, plans to escalate the matter to the Chief Election Commissioner for further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

