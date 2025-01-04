Mahayuti's Ambitious Bid: A Vision for North Mumbai

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance, guided by Union Minister Piyush Goyal, is poised to secure 40 seats in the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections from north Mumbai. Goyal, the local MP, emphasized that comprehensive discussions have been held regarding pivotal developmental projects, estimated to exceed Rs 60,000 crore, involving crucial city infrastructure.

In a recent gathering with municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani and top officials from diverse sectors, Goyal reviewed significant initiatives such as the Coastal Road, Lokhandwala DP Road, and the Malad Development Project. Matters related to healthcare, pollution, and urban planning were also deliberated, showcasing a concerted effort toward enhancing civic amenities.

A concerted push is underway to expedite the Coastal Road's Versova to Bhayander stretch construction within 45 days. Meanwhile, enhancements are planned for the BMC-run Bhagwati, Shatabdi, and Savitribai hospitals, with the goal of commencing services under the Ayushman Scheme by May, reflecting a robust plan for healthcare advancement.

