Veer Savarkar College Sparks Political Controversy in Delhi

The announcement of a new college named after Veer Savarkar in Delhi has ignited political debates, with Congress advocating for the name of former PM Manmohan Singh. UP minister Jaiveer Singh reassures that Singh's contributions are recognized, while BJP highlights Savarkar's patriotism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-01-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 04-01-2025 23:29 IST
Uttar Pradesh minister Jaiveer Singh. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The decision to construct a college in Delhi named after Veer Savarkar has triggered political controversy as Congress Party members demand the institution be named in honor of the late Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. Uttar Pradesh minister Jaiveer Singh assured that the government continues to respect Singh's legacy, acknowledging his contributions to India's economy. Seven days of national mourning were declared upon Dr. Singh's passing, underlining his significance.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Friday, laid the foundation stone for the future Veer Savarkar College in Najafgarh during a virtual ceremony. In a public address at Ashok Vihar's Ramlila Ground, Modi criticized the current Delhi administration for underfunding education despite receiving substantial funds from the central government. He emphasized this new college as a mark of respect to Veer Savarkar's legacy.

BJP National Spokesperson CR Kesavan defended the decision, asserting that the institution is a fitting tribute to one of India's staunch nationalists. Kesavan emphasized Savarkar's bold resistance against British colonialism as a source of inspiration for future generations, particularly the youth, promoting the values of patriotism and resilience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

