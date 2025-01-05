Congress Leaders Defect to BJP Ahead of Uttarakhand Polls
Several senior Congress leaders in Uttarakhand, including state vice-president Mathura Dutt Joshi, have joined the BJP shortly before the urban local body elections. Dissatisfaction with the Congress leadership and lack of recognition were cited as reasons. The BJP welcomed the leaders, expecting their experience to aid in upcoming elections.
In a significant political shift in Uttarakhand, several senior members of the Congress party have defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just ahead of the urban local body elections. Among those crossing party lines is Mathura Dutt Joshi, the state's Congress vice-president.
Joshi's departure is attributed to displeasure with the party leadership's decision-making, particularly after his wife was denied a mayoral ticket in Pithoragarh. Joining Joshi are other key figures, including former Pradesh Congress Committee vice-president Bittu Karnataka and two-time former district panchayat president Jagat Singh Khati.
This political realignment has been endorsed by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP state president Mahendra Bhatt, who welcomed the leaders to the party, expressing confidence in their ability to enhance BJP's prospects in the upcoming elections.
