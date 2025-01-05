Trump 2.0: Navigating Uncharted Waters with China and India

As Donald Trump prepares to assume office as the 47th President of the United States, his foreign policy is likely to focus significantly on China. According to Lisa Curtis, a senior fellow at the Centre for a New American Security, Trump's administration plans to rival China in economic and military spheres and counter its Indo-Pacific dominance.

Curtis highlighted the importance of the Quad and the strengthening of US-India strategic ties as integral aspects of Trump's approach. Despite potential trade disagreements, US-India relations are expected to thrive as both nations are committed to addressing China's growing influence. The Quad, comprising powerful democracies, is set to remain a critical platform for collaboration.

The Trump team is likely to continue Biden-era restrictions on high-tech exports to China while pursuing bilateral trade deals to benefit US consumers. Despite differing priorities within his administration, Trump aims to balance maintaining economic relations with Beijing and curbing China's regional assertiveness.

