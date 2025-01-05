Left Menu

Trump 2.0: Navigating Uncharted Waters with China and India

President-elect Donald Trump's foreign policy is expected to focus on China, involve bolstering strategic ties with India, and utilize the Quad for regional engagement. Trump's administration aims to enhance US deterrence in the Indo-Pacific, counter China's strategy, and maintain economic ties with Beijing amid competing strategic priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2025 09:48 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 09:48 IST
Trump 2.0: Navigating Uncharted Waters with China and India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

As Donald Trump prepares to assume office as the 47th President of the United States, his foreign policy is likely to focus significantly on China. According to Lisa Curtis, a senior fellow at the Centre for a New American Security, Trump's administration plans to rival China in economic and military spheres and counter its Indo-Pacific dominance.

Curtis highlighted the importance of the Quad and the strengthening of US-India strategic ties as integral aspects of Trump's approach. Despite potential trade disagreements, US-India relations are expected to thrive as both nations are committed to addressing China's growing influence. The Quad, comprising powerful democracies, is set to remain a critical platform for collaboration.

The Trump team is likely to continue Biden-era restrictions on high-tech exports to China while pursuing bilateral trade deals to benefit US consumers. Despite differing priorities within his administration, Trump aims to balance maintaining economic relations with Beijing and curbing China's regional assertiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025