Giorgia Meloni Strengthens Ties with Trump Ahead of Biden Meeting

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni traveled to Florida for a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump, marking an essential diplomatic engagement before Trump's inauguration on January 20. The visit underscores Meloni's strategic move to fortify relations with Trump amidst evolving global dynamics.

During a gathering at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, Meloni received a warm reception, with the president-elect introducing her to an applauding audience. Meloni's discussions with Trump reportedly revolved around pressing international concerns, including Russia's war in Ukraine, trade, and the plight of an Italian journalist detained in Iran.

The meeting occurred ahead of Meloni's scheduled discussions with U.S. President Joe Biden in Rome. As a leading conservative figure, Meloni is viewed as a potential ally to Trump, further solidified by her connections with prominent figures like Elon Musk. Meanwhile, Meloni faces challenges at home, notably the detention of journalist Cecilia Sala in Tehran, amid diplomatic tensions with Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)