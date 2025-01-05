Kalyan Singh: The Visionary Leader and Service Pioneer

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to former chief minister Kalyan Singh, commemorating his invaluable role in society's reconstruction.

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak joined in honoring the late leader, recalling his dedication to good governance and social justice.

Kalyan Singh, a significant figure in the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh, was recognized for his pioneering efforts in the Ram Mandir movement and influencing BJP's ascent in the 1990s.

