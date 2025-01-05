Kalyan Singh: The Visionary Leader and Service Pioneer
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputies honored the legacy of former chief minister Kalyan Singh on his birth anniversary, highlighting his role in promoting good governance and the Ram Mandir movement. Singh, a revered figure in Indian politics, played an instrumental role in the BJP's rise to power in Uttar Pradesh.
On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid homage to former chief minister Kalyan Singh, commemorating his invaluable role in society's reconstruction.
Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak joined in honoring the late leader, recalling his dedication to good governance and social justice.
Kalyan Singh, a significant figure in the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh, was recognized for his pioneering efforts in the Ram Mandir movement and influencing BJP's ascent in the 1990s.
