South Korea's Political Tempest: Impeached Yoon Faces Detention Chaos

In South Korea, political tensions escalate as disgruntled citizens rally near the residence of impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, demanding his immediate arrest. Frustrations stem from Yoon's controversial declaration of martial law after his policies met resistance in a liberal-dominated legislature.

The ongoing standoff highlights the complexities faced by anti-corruption authorities attempting to detain Yoon, as they encounter resistance from the presidential security services and navigate intricate legal hurdles. The country's acting leadership remains conspicuously silent on the issue, leaving the clock ticking on a detention warrant due to expire soon.

As the Constitutional Court deliberates on Yoon's impeachment, public opinion shows stark division. Anti-Yoon protesters decry the authorities' hesitation, while pro-Yoon supporters staunchly defend him, underscoring a deep societal split over the unfolding political drama.

