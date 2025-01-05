Left Menu

Maharashtra Political Storm: Murder Case Sparks Tension

NCP spokesperson Suraj Chavan criticized BJP MLA Suresh Dhas for targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar amid accusations concerning the murder of a sarpanch in Beed district. The case reportedly involves extortion linked to an energy firm, inciting political tension within the Mahayuti alliance.

Updated: 05-01-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 12:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A political storm is brewing in Maharashtra as NCP spokesperson Suraj Chavan expressed strong objections to BJP MLA Suresh Dhas's remarks targeting Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Debate centers around the investigation into the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a sarpanch in Beed district, highlighting alleged extortion connected to a windmill project. Seven arrests have been made, stoking political and social tensions.

The case has escalated into a complex narrative of caste politics and inter-party conflicts, challenging the stability of the current coalition government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

