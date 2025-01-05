Maharashtra Political Storm: Murder Case Sparks Tension
NCP spokesperson Suraj Chavan criticized BJP MLA Suresh Dhas for targeting Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar amid accusations concerning the murder of a sarpanch in Beed district. The case reportedly involves extortion linked to an energy firm, inciting political tension within the Mahayuti alliance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-01-2025 12:32 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 12:32 IST
- Country:
- India
A political storm is brewing in Maharashtra as NCP spokesperson Suraj Chavan expressed strong objections to BJP MLA Suresh Dhas's remarks targeting Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
Debate centers around the investigation into the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a sarpanch in Beed district, highlighting alleged extortion connected to a windmill project. Seven arrests have been made, stoking political and social tensions.
The case has escalated into a complex narrative of caste politics and inter-party conflicts, challenging the stability of the current coalition government.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Politics
- Murder
- Beed
- Santosh Deshmukh
- Ajit Pawar
- Suraj Chavan
- Suresh Dhas
- NCP
- BJP
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ajit Pawar's Revenue Overhaul Strategy
Extended Custody in Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh Murder Case
Maratha Community Stands Defiant: Justice for Santosh Deshmukh's Murder
Call for Transparency in Santosh Deshmukh Murder Investigation
Maharashtra Govt forms Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe murder of Beed village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh: Official.