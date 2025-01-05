Maharashtra Political Storm: Murder Case Sparks Tension

A political storm is brewing in Maharashtra as NCP spokesperson Suraj Chavan expressed strong objections to BJP MLA Suresh Dhas's remarks targeting Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Debate centers around the investigation into the murder of Santosh Deshmukh, a sarpanch in Beed district, highlighting alleged extortion connected to a windmill project. Seven arrests have been made, stoking political and social tensions.

The case has escalated into a complex narrative of caste politics and inter-party conflicts, challenging the stability of the current coalition government.

(With inputs from agencies.)