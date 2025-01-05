Left Menu

BJP Slams Congress over Historical Claims of Chinese Occupation

The BJP criticized the Congress for alleging Chinese occupation during PM Modi's tenure, asserting that such events occurred under Jawaharlal Nehru. The BJP's response followed Congress's social media accusations that China occupied Indian territory while Modi offered a 'clean chit.' The BJP highlighted historical facts contradicting Congress's claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 15:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP on Sunday responded strongly to Congress's accusations claiming Chinese occupation of Indian land during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's term. Instead, the BJP asserted that these events took place during Jawaharlal Nehru's era.

Reacting to Congress's recent post on X alleging unchecked Chinese annexation under Modi's leadership, BJP IT department head Amit Malviya emphasized that the Congress ignores the fact that the territory was occupied during Nehru's tenure as prime minister.

Malviya highlighted key historical facts about regions like He'an County, known formerly as Aksai Chin, to refute Congress's claims, stating most of these territories were claimed by China well before Modi's time.

(With inputs from agencies.)

