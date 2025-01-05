Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Austria's Coalition Collapse

Austria's conservative leadership met urgently to select a successor for Chancellor Karl Nehammer following his abrupt resignation after a failed attempt to form a coalition government without the far-right Freedom Party (FPO). With limited options remaining, Austria faces possible snap elections or a coalition with FPO, affecting the nation's political stability.

Updated: 05-01-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 16:42 IST
Austria's political landscape was shaken over the weekend as Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced his resignation, prompting an emergency meeting of the ruling conservatives to find his successor. This follows a failed attempt to create a centrist coalition to exclude the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) from government.

The collapse of coalition talks leaves President Alexander Van der Bellen with few choices. The nation now faces the possibility of snap elections or potentially having FPO leader Herbert Kickl form a government, given FPO's escalating support since coming out on top in the September parliamentary election.

Political tensions are exacerbated by the FPO's growing popularity, which extends its lead over the People's Party and Social Democrats. A potential coalition between OVP and FPO, despite past scandals and ideological differences, could reshape Austria's national political dynamics.

