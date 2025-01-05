Political Turmoil: Austria's Coalition Collapse

Austria's political landscape was shaken over the weekend as Chancellor Karl Nehammer announced his resignation, prompting an emergency meeting of the ruling conservatives to find his successor. This follows a failed attempt to create a centrist coalition to exclude the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) from government.

The collapse of coalition talks leaves President Alexander Van der Bellen with few choices. The nation now faces the possibility of snap elections or potentially having FPO leader Herbert Kickl form a government, given FPO's escalating support since coming out on top in the September parliamentary election.

Political tensions are exacerbated by the FPO's growing popularity, which extends its lead over the People's Party and Social Democrats. A potential coalition between OVP and FPO, despite past scandals and ideological differences, could reshape Austria's national political dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)