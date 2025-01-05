Nasrallah's Assassination Sparks All-Out War
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike in 2023, escalating clashes into a full-blown war. Over two months of conflict ensued, ending with a US-brokered ceasefire. Israel remains critical of Hezbollah's presence in southern Lebanon despite the truce.
In a revelation that has sent shockwaves through the region, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was reported killed in an Israeli airstrike last year, a senior Hezbollah official confirmed on Sunday.
The airstrike, executed on September 27, flattened multiple buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs, ending the life of Nasrallah, who had led the group for over three decades. This incident magnified tensions, transforming ongoing low-level skirmishes between Israel and Hezbollah into a full-scale conflict that ravaged Lebanon's southern and eastern regions for two months.
With a US-mediated ceasefire in effect since November 27, the Lebanese government, Hezbollah, and Israel remain entangled in disputes over military presence and territorial control.
