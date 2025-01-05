Left Menu

Nasrallah's Assassination Sparks All-Out War

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike in 2023, escalating clashes into a full-blown war. Over two months of conflict ensued, ending with a US-brokered ceasefire. Israel remains critical of Hezbollah's presence in southern Lebanon despite the truce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 05-01-2025 18:08 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 18:08 IST
Nasrallah's Assassination Sparks All-Out War
Hezbollah
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a revelation that has sent shockwaves through the region, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was reported killed in an Israeli airstrike last year, a senior Hezbollah official confirmed on Sunday.

The airstrike, executed on September 27, flattened multiple buildings in Beirut's southern suburbs, ending the life of Nasrallah, who had led the group for over three decades. This incident magnified tensions, transforming ongoing low-level skirmishes between Israel and Hezbollah into a full-scale conflict that ravaged Lebanon's southern and eastern regions for two months.

With a US-mediated ceasefire in effect since November 27, the Lebanese government, Hezbollah, and Israel remain entangled in disputes over military presence and territorial control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

Seismic Shock: Earthquake Jolts Ethiopia

 Global
2
Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Challenges

Blinken's Diplomatic Farewell Tour: Strengthening Allies Amidst Global Chall...

 United States
3
Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

Jake Sullivan's Farewell India Trip: Cementing Indo-US Strategic Ties

 United States
4
Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

Australia's Heat Wave Raises Fire Threat Across Victoria

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Healthcare in Ghana: Networks of Practice Driving Universal Health Coverage

Strengthening DRC’s Economy: Overcoming Dollarization for Sustainable Prosperity

Unequal Price Impacts: How Inflation Worsens Socioeconomic Inequities in Pakistan

Toward a Modern Land Market: Tackling Informality in Ukraine’s Agricultural Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025