Left Menu

Political Unity: A Call Against Fascism and Power Dynamics in India

Indian Union Muslim League state president Panakkad Sayyid Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal commends Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala for his speech against fascism at a conference. The event reflects the political climate and alliance dynamics in Kerala, with discussions on expanding the UDF and leadership within the Congress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 05-01-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 20:42 IST
Political Unity: A Call Against Fascism and Power Dynamics in India
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Union Muslim League state president, Panakkad Sayyid Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal, commended senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday for his proactive stance against fascism.

Thangal praised Chennithala's address at the Jamia conference in Malappuram on social media, acknowledging it as a reflection of India's prevailing political atmosphere and expressing optimism for the nation's future. He emphasized the importance of unity against fascism, stating that such regimes are not everlasting.

The political gathering sparked speculation about changing power structures within the state Congress, particularly concerning the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections. The Nair Service Society's invitation to Chennithala and subsequent support from SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan hint at an evolving political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025