Political Unity: A Call Against Fascism and Power Dynamics in India

The Indian Union Muslim League state president, Panakkad Sayyid Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal, commended senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Sunday for his proactive stance against fascism.

Thangal praised Chennithala's address at the Jamia conference in Malappuram on social media, acknowledging it as a reflection of India's prevailing political atmosphere and expressing optimism for the nation's future. He emphasized the importance of unity against fascism, stating that such regimes are not everlasting.

The political gathering sparked speculation about changing power structures within the state Congress, particularly concerning the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections. The Nair Service Society's invitation to Chennithala and subsequent support from SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan hint at an evolving political landscape.

