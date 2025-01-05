Musk Withdraws Support for Farage Amid Controversy
Elon Musk suggested Nigel Farage step down as leader of Britain's Reform UK party. Initially a supporter, Musk withdrew backing after Farage distanced from Musk's comments about Tommy Robinson. Musk also previously endorsed Germany's Alternative for Germany party, labeled extremist by security services.
In a surprising turn of events, U.S. billionaire Elon Musk has retracted his support for Nigel Farage as the leader of Britain's right-wing Reform UK party. Musk's critique circulated on his social media platform X, where he called for party leadership change.
Until recently, Musk had seemingly supported Farage, going so far as to pose in photographs with him. Speculation ran high that Musk, an ally of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, could contribute financially to Reform's endeavors against the UK's Labour and Conservative parties.
The shift came as Farage distanced himself from Musk's comments endorsing British activist Tommy Robinson. Farage insisted that Robinson is not aligned with Reform's principles, marking a disagreement with Musk's earlier stance.
