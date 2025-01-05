Left Menu

Musk Withdraws Support for Farage Amid Controversy

Elon Musk suggested Nigel Farage step down as leader of Britain's Reform UK party. Initially a supporter, Musk withdrew backing after Farage distanced from Musk's comments about Tommy Robinson. Musk also previously endorsed Germany's Alternative for Germany party, labeled extremist by security services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-01-2025 20:51 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 20:51 IST
Musk Withdraws Support for Farage Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. billionaire Elon Musk has retracted his support for Nigel Farage as the leader of Britain's right-wing Reform UK party. Musk's critique circulated on his social media platform X, where he called for party leadership change.

Until recently, Musk had seemingly supported Farage, going so far as to pose in photographs with him. Speculation ran high that Musk, an ally of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, could contribute financially to Reform's endeavors against the UK's Labour and Conservative parties.

The shift came as Farage distanced himself from Musk's comments endorsing British activist Tommy Robinson. Farage insisted that Robinson is not aligned with Reform's principles, marking a disagreement with Musk's earlier stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025