Musk Withdraws Support for Farage Amid Controversy

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. billionaire Elon Musk has retracted his support for Nigel Farage as the leader of Britain's right-wing Reform UK party. Musk's critique circulated on his social media platform X, where he called for party leadership change.

Until recently, Musk had seemingly supported Farage, going so far as to pose in photographs with him. Speculation ran high that Musk, an ally of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, could contribute financially to Reform's endeavors against the UK's Labour and Conservative parties.

The shift came as Farage distanced himself from Musk's comments endorsing British activist Tommy Robinson. Farage insisted that Robinson is not aligned with Reform's principles, marking a disagreement with Musk's earlier stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)