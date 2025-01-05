Left Menu

Austria's Political Crossroads: A New Path Amidst Coalition Turmoil

Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen plans to meet with far-right leader Herbert Kickl amid rising speculation he might be asked to form a government. This comes after coalition talks collapsed, leading Chancellor Karl Nehammer to announce his resignation. The Freedom Party, led by Kickl, demands a mandate after winning the polls but facing exclusion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vienna | Updated: 05-01-2025 21:08 IST | Created: 05-01-2025 21:08 IST
Alexander van der Bellen
  • Country:
  • Austria

Amid the growing political instability in Austria, President Alexander van der Bellen announced his intention to meet with far-right leader Herbert Kickl. This significant move follows unsuccessful coalition talks, leading Chancellor Karl Nehammer to step down.

Nehammer's departure comes in light of the failed negotiations between his conservative Austrian People's Party and the Social Democrats concerning the budget. Despite Nehammer dismissing the possibility of collaborating with Kickl, other party members are showing more openness toward the Freedom Party.

Kickl's Freedom Party emerged victoriously in the recent election, yet has been sidelined due to controversies surrounding its policies. The party's platform embodies controversial stances on immigration, Russia, and the European Union, which have sparked debate across Austria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

