BJP Candidate Sparks Controversy Over Atishi's Surname

In a recent rally, BJP's Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri sparked a fresh controversy by attacking Delhi Chief Minister Atishi over her surname change. Speaking at the BJP's 'Parivartan Rally' in Rohini, Bidhuri accused Atishi of altering her surname from 'Marlena' to 'Singh'. The rally was later addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The comments were condemned by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), whose leader Arvind Kejriwal criticized the BJP's lack of decency. Kejriwal asserted that women in Delhi will not tolerate such derogatory remarks towards a woman chief minister, predicting a backlash in upcoming elections.

The AAP claimed that Bidhuri's remarks reflect an anti-women mindset. The party reiterated its promise of a monthly allowance for Delhi's women, stating that the BJP's unease over this pledge is evident. The Delhi Assembly elections, set for February, will be a test of the voters' response to the controversy.

(With inputs from agencies.)