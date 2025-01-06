Venezuela's Political Turmoil: Government's Bold Move Against Opposition Leader
The Venezuelan government threatens to arrest opposition leader Edmundo González, who claims he won the presidential election against Nicolás Maduro, amid a backdrop of political tension and international rejection of the election results. González, currently in exile, plans to return to Venezuela to assert his claim.
Venezuela's political crisis intensified as the government reiterated its intent to arrest opposition leader Edmundo González, who claims to have defeated President Nicolás Maduro in the last election.
National Assembly leader Jorge Rodriguez announced the assembly's resolve to detain González immediately upon his return to Venezuela. The announcement follows a USD 100,000 bounty for information on González's whereabouts.
In exile in Spain since September, González plans to return for the presidential term inauguration, setting the stage for a confrontation with the Maduro administration, which controls all state institutions.
