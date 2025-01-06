Debate Intensifies Over Land Claims for Maha Kumbh 2025

Sadhvi Rithambara, known for founding Param Shakti Peeth and Vatsalyagram, criticized any religious claims on Maha Kumbh 2025's land during a statement on Sunday. She emphasized that the site serves a higher purpose related to 'Dharam' and 'punya' and called for all Waqf board properties to be handed over to the government. 'Those who divided the country based on religion are now seizing Indian land through a Waqf conspiracy, which must be halted. Politics should not taint Maha Kumbh, a sacred gathering for 'Dharam' and 'punya',' Rithambara declared.

Her remarks were a response to Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi, leader of the All India Muslim Jamaat (AIMJ), who claimed the land earmarked for Maha Kumbh 2025 is Waqf property, with Muslim entry allegedly being restricted. Rithambara reiterated her stance that all Waqf Board properties should be transferred to the state.

In the debate, Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, also refuted the land claims, suggesting AIMJ's president lacks historical awareness of the Kumbh. 'Prayagraj Kumbh is ancient, predating Islam. He doesn't grasp the Kumbh's history, hence the erroneous Waqf land claim,' Das stated.

Earlier, via a social media post, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi contended that the Kumbh Mela site spans 54 bighas of Waqf land. 'Despite Muslims' tolerance and non-objection, some factions have barred Muslim entry, displaying narrow-mindedness,' Razvi Barelvi criticized. The Maha Kumbh, anticipated to be the world's largest spiritual gathering, will welcome massive numbers of devotees in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26, with authorities intensifying safety measures to manage crowds and prevent fires.

