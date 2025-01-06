Left Menu

Congress' Abhishek Dutt Accuses Kejriwal of Delh's 'Biggest Scam'

Abhishek Dutt, Congress candidate for Kasturba Nagar, slammed Arvind Kejriwal for orchestrating Delhi's 'biggest scam'. Dutt criticized the AAP leadership ahead of upcoming elections, while also addressing BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri's remarks. He warned of Kejriwal's alleged corrupt dealings amidst Delhi's electoral battleground.

Updated: 06-01-2025 10:15 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 10:15 IST
Congress candidate from Kasturba Nagar Assembly constituency, Abhishek Dutt (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a striking accusation, Congress candidate from Kasturba Nagar, Abhishek Dutt, lashed out at AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, branding him the mastermind behind what he claims is Delhi's biggest scam. Dutt alleged Kejriwal spent critical times during the COVID-19 crisis focusing on liquor policies alongside the mafia.

With the Delhi elections approaching, Dutt expressed confidence in a major defeat for AAP's key figures, including Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, predicting it as a pivotal moment for the city's future governance. Dutt emphasized the need for change after over a decade of perceived suffering under AAP's administration.

Addressing the 'Sheesh Mahal' controversy, Dutt labeled the site a symbol of corruption and called for an investigation, further urging its sealing as evidence mounts against Kejriwal. He also commented on BJP leader Ramesh Bidhuri's contentious statements, acknowledging the inappropriateness while underscoring the necessity for responsible leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

