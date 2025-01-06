Left Menu

Malaysian Court Grants Najib Razak's Appeal

A Malaysian court has granted former premier Najib Razak's appeal to access a document he claims justified house arrest, reflecting judicial independence, according to his lawyer. Najib expressed relief over the decision, which opens the door for a judicial review by another court.

A Malaysian court ruled in favor of jailed former premier Najib Razak, allowing his appeal for access to a key document. This move, according to Najib's lawyer, signifies the independence of Malaysia's judiciary.

Being relieved, Najib welcomed the court's decision, perceiving it as recognition of potential injustices in his case. His lawyer, Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, highlighted the procedural victory at a press conference.

The ruling provides grounds for a judicial review by another court, marking a pivotal moment for righting perceived legal wrongs faced by Najib, Abdullah noted.

