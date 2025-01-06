Congress Prepares to Certify Trump's Election Amid Historical Precedents

The U.S. Congress is poised to gather on Monday to officially certify Donald Trump's election as president, marking a historical moment exactly four years after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in 2021. This comes amidst Trump's continuous and unfounded claims of election fraud regarding his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden.

Trump secured an unofficial victory with 312 electoral votes against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris's 226. This triumph also saw Republicans securing a majority in the Senate and a slender lead in the House of Representatives, empowering Trump to implement his agenda, including tax reforms and immigrant crackdowns.

In response to the 2021 Capitol violence, Congress passed laws strengthening election certification processes, emphasizing the vice president's ceremonial duties, and requiring broader support for any objections to electoral results. Security around the Capitol has been heightened for Trump's upcoming inauguration on January 20th.

