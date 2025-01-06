Left Menu

Congress Prepares to Certify Trump's Election Amid Historical Precedents

The U.S. Congress is set to certify Donald Trump's election victory. Following past Capitol unrest, Congress has enhanced legal processes for election certifications. New laws clarify the vice president's ceremonial role and require broader congressional support for election result objections. Security measures rise ahead of Inauguration Day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 16:34 IST
Congress Prepares to Certify Trump's Election Amid Historical Precedents
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Congress is poised to gather on Monday to officially certify Donald Trump's election as president, marking a historical moment exactly four years after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in 2021. This comes amidst Trump's continuous and unfounded claims of election fraud regarding his 2020 defeat to Joe Biden.

Trump secured an unofficial victory with 312 electoral votes against Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris's 226. This triumph also saw Republicans securing a majority in the Senate and a slender lead in the House of Representatives, empowering Trump to implement his agenda, including tax reforms and immigrant crackdowns.

In response to the 2021 Capitol violence, Congress passed laws strengthening election certification processes, emphasizing the vice president's ceremonial duties, and requiring broader support for any objections to electoral results. Security around the Capitol has been heightened for Trump's upcoming inauguration on January 20th.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025