Andhra Pradesh CM Warns Against Falling Birthrates

Addressing concerns over declining birthrates, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu cautioned against repeating the mistakes of nations like South Korea and Japan. These countries face significant demographic issues due to plummeting birthrates, and Naidu emphasized that India should not follow the same path.

Speaking at the unveiling of 'Kuppam Vision-2029' in Chittoor, the CM stressed the necessity of discussions in each household about birthrate and population management. He noted that Kuppam's birthrate has dipped to 1.5, which signals a concerning trend towards decreased population growth.

Naidu's 'Kuppam Vision-2029' aims for holistic constituency development focusing on zero poverty, employment, skilling, and education. The initiative looks to secure a sustainable future through new policies and innovative technologies, ensuring the state's prosperity and well-being.

