Kejriwal Predicts CBI Raid Amidst Delhi Election Tensions

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, claims a CBI raid on Manish Sisodia’s house is imminent, amidst Delhi election tensions. Sisodia is linked to an excise policy case. Kejriwal alleges BJP's desperation as elections loom, while CBI and BJP have not responded to the claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 18:25 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo, has claimed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is poised to conduct a raid on party leader Manish Sisodia's residence soon. He cited 'reliable sources' while making this assertion amid the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

This claim emerges just as candidates for the Delhi assembly's 70 seats are being announced, with polling dates expected shortly. While major parties like AAP, BJP, and Congress have started naming their candidates, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held two rallies in Delhi earlier this New Year.

Kejriwal's statement, shared in Hindi on social media platform X, accused the BJP of orchestrating the raid out of fear of electoral loss. There have been no comments from the CBI or BJP in reaction to Kejriwal's allegations. Manish Sisodia, embroiled in an excise policy controversy, was earlier implicated in a money laundering investigation but released last August after 17 months in detention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

