Global Briefs: Changing Stances and New Achievements

In a series of international developments, world leaders continue to tackle complex geopolitical issues. French President Emmanuel Macron stirred discussions by advising Ukraine to adopt a realistic stance on its territorial demands with Russia. This potentially signals a strategic shift in the ongoing negotiations aimed at resolving tensions in the region.

In a historic move, Pope Francis has appointed Sister Simona Brambilla to lead the Vatican's Dicastery for Institutes of Consecrated Life and Societies of Apostolic Life. This appointment marks the first time a woman has been assigned to head such a significant Vatican department, reflecting ongoing shifts within the Church.

Meanwhile, former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak has achieved a legal victory, winning approval to serve his sentence at home. Najib, involved in the 1MDB scandal, secured this rulings amidst ongoing discussions around his legal consequences and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)