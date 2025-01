Keir Starmer Battles Online Criticism Amidst Political Tensions

Keir Starmer, Britain's former top prosecutor, staunchly defended his record on Monday amid accusations from U.S. billionaire Elon Musk. While Musk criticized Starmer's prosecution approach towards gangs abusing girls, Starmer, now prime minister, highlighted his determined action against such crimes during his tenure.

Starmer pointedly ignored Musk's inflammatory comments, including a social media poll suggesting the U.S. should 'liberate' the UK. Instead, he emphasized his initiative in reopening closed cases and holding perpetrators accountable, including the first major prosecution of an Asian grooming gang.

Starmer also addressed wider issues, defending safeguarding minister Jess Phillips from accusations by Musk, while outlining his domestic policy goals, particularly reforming the National Health Service. Yet, Musk's comments continue to shift attention away from these political discussions.

