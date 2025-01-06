Left Menu

Trump Denies Tariff Policy Retraction in Wake of Washington Post Report

Donald Trump denies reports of plans to roll back tariff policies. The Washington Post claims tariffs might target key sectors critical to national security. This change would diverge from campaign promises and could impact global trade relations, particularly with European stocks and currencies seeing notable influence from related news.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-01-2025 20:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 20:12 IST
Trump Denies Tariff Policy Retraction in Wake of Washington Post Report
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a recent post on Truth Social, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump refuted a newspaper report regarding potential changes to his tariff plans. Trump accused the Washington Post of spreading 'Fake News', denying claims his aides were evaluating tariff plans limited to critical imports.

However, sources familiar with the matter informed the Washington Post that the Trump administration was discussing imposing tariffs on crucial sectors important to national and economic security. This strategic shift might deviate from Trump's 2024 campaign promises.

The proposed tariffs, focusing on defense, medical supplies, and energy sectors, could be enacted using Section 232 tariffs, stirring global trade reactions. The impact of these reports has already sparked sharp movements in European stocks and currencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025