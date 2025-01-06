Trump Denies Tariff Policy Retraction in Wake of Washington Post Report

In a recent post on Truth Social, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump refuted a newspaper report regarding potential changes to his tariff plans. Trump accused the Washington Post of spreading 'Fake News', denying claims his aides were evaluating tariff plans limited to critical imports.

However, sources familiar with the matter informed the Washington Post that the Trump administration was discussing imposing tariffs on crucial sectors important to national and economic security. This strategic shift might deviate from Trump's 2024 campaign promises.

The proposed tariffs, focusing on defense, medical supplies, and energy sectors, could be enacted using Section 232 tariffs, stirring global trade reactions. The impact of these reports has already sparked sharp movements in European stocks and currencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)