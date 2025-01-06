Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav Calls Prashant Kishor BJP's 'B-Team'

Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav accused Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor of aligning with BJP, amid tensions over the Bihar Civil Services exam protests. Kishor, arrested during agitations, criticized authorities upon turning down bail under specific conditions, choosing incarceration instead. Students demand exam cancellations over alleged leaks.

RJD leader and former Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has launched a scathing attack on Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor, accusing him of being the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'B-team'. Yadav claimed that Kishor is orchestrating a narrative that overlooks students' concerns amidst ongoing tensions in Bihar.

The controversy escalated following Kishor's arrest during protests against the Bihar Civil Services (BPSC) exam results. Allegations of exam irregularities have prompted widespread student unrest. Kishor, who refused the conditions of bail, was subsequently detained. He recounted his experience, noting the treatment received from police was respectful despite moments of uncertainty during custody.

Diehard in his resolve, Kishor declined to submit to medical tests required by authorities and chose jail over bail, asserting his stand as a fundamental right battle. His protest aligns with students demanding the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission exam over alleged question paper leaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

