Tejashwi Yadav Calls Prashant Kishor BJP's 'B-Team'

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader and former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav has launched a scathing attack on Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor, accusing him of being the Bharatiya Janata Party's 'B-team'. Yadav claimed that Kishor is orchestrating a narrative that overlooks students' concerns amidst ongoing tensions in Bihar.

The controversy escalated following Kishor's arrest during protests against the Bihar Civil Services (BPSC) exam results. Allegations of exam irregularities have prompted widespread student unrest. Kishor, who refused the conditions of bail, was subsequently detained. He recounted his experience, noting the treatment received from police was respectful despite moments of uncertainty during custody.

Diehard in his resolve, Kishor declined to submit to medical tests required by authorities and chose jail over bail, asserting his stand as a fundamental right battle. His protest aligns with students demanding the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission exam over alleged question paper leaks.

(With inputs from agencies.)