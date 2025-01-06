Tripura's Resolve: Preventing Insurgent Comeback and Pushing for Progress

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has assured citizens that insurgency will not resurface in the northeastern state, amidst reports of armed militants near North Tripura's Kanchanpur. In his recent address, Saha emphasized extensive surveillance efforts and instructed security forces to implement necessary measures to maintain peace.

Kanchanpur, known for violence in the 1990s, is a key area sharing a border with Bangladesh. Despite its challenging terrain, most of the border is fenced. Saha criticized the opposition for overlooking the state's development and highlighted Tripura's successful hosting of the 72nd North Eastern Council plenary session, a role traditionally filled by larger cities like Guwahati or Shillong.

Furthermore, Saha's recent visit to Delhi underscored his efforts to enhance healthcare by advocating for AIIMS or NEIGRIHMS-like institutions in Tripura. Such initiatives aim to provide modern medical facilities for the state's residents, solidifying Tripura's path towards progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)