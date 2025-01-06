Rakesh Thakur Takes Charge as Hamirpur BJP Chief

Rakesh Thakur, a prominent ally of the former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister PK Dhumal, was named the new district BJP chief of Hamirpur, party officials announced on Monday.

The election, overseen by Bikram Thakur, was unanimous. During Sunday's meeting, only Thakur's name was proposed, leading to the final declaration on Monday.

This election marks the second instance a member closely associated with the Dhumal family, especially from the Bhoranj area, assumes the position of district BJP chief. The role was previously held by Des Raj Sharma. Thakur hails from Samirpur village and, after his election, expressed his commitment to uniting the party and elevating it.

(With inputs from agencies.)