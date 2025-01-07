Congress Certifies Trump's Victory: A Pivotal Moment in American History

In a historic move, the U.S. Congress has formally certified Republican President-elect Donald Trump's November election victory over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris. This decision clears the path for his inauguration slated for January 20. The certification came after a joint session, overseen by Harris in her Senate role, marking a stark contrast to events four years prior.

Despite previous controversies, including his baseless claims of election fraud in 2020, Trump now moves forward with confirmed support. Republicans hold a majority in the Senate and have a slight edge in the House, providing Trump the political backing needed to pursue his agenda. Democrats offered no resistance to the certification, signaling a unified move forward.

Heightened security measures surrounded the Capitol during the certification, a reflection of the tensions from 2021's Capitol riot. In light of past events, Congress enacted new legislation to reinforce the certification process. As Trump prepares to assume office once again, the nation observes closely, ensuring the rule of law is upheld.

(With inputs from agencies.)