Venezuelan Opposition Leader Meets Biden Amidst Electoral Controversy

Edmundo González, the Venezuelan opposition leader, is intensifying his campaign to unseat President Nicolás Maduro. On Monday, he secured a significant meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House, where discussions centered on garnering international support for his cause.

González, representing the opposition coalition Unitary Platform, claims to have emerged victorious in last year's controversial presidential election. Despite the National Electoral Council's declaration of Maduro's win, opposition figures insist their tally sheets demonstrate a true victory for González.

As Venezuela approaches the scheduled inauguration of Maduro for a third term, international tension rises. The US and European nations have rejected the official election results, backing González as the rightful leader. The situation becomes more complex as the Venezuelan government pursues legal action against González, who remains in exile.

