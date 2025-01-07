Venezuelan Opposition Leader Meets Biden Amidst Electoral Controversy
Venezuelan opposition leader Edmundo González met with US President Joe Biden, seeking support in his campaign against President Nicolás Maduro, who faces a disputed election victory. The opposition claims González won with double the votes of Maduro. The US and EU recognize González as the legitimate victor.
- Country:
- Venezuela
Edmundo González, the Venezuelan opposition leader, is intensifying his campaign to unseat President Nicolás Maduro. On Monday, he secured a significant meeting with US President Joe Biden at the White House, where discussions centered on garnering international support for his cause.
González, representing the opposition coalition Unitary Platform, claims to have emerged victorious in last year's controversial presidential election. Despite the National Electoral Council's declaration of Maduro's win, opposition figures insist their tally sheets demonstrate a true victory for González.
As Venezuela approaches the scheduled inauguration of Maduro for a third term, international tension rises. The US and European nations have rejected the official election results, backing González as the rightful leader. The situation becomes more complex as the Venezuelan government pursues legal action against González, who remains in exile.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Democracy Under Siege: Stalin's Outcry Against Election Amendment
Empowering Delhi's Women Ahead of Elections: Kejriwal's Promise
Controversial Victory in Mozambique's Election
Delhi Government Unveils Ambitious Welfare Schemes Ahead of 2025 Elections
New Era of Elections: 'One Nation, One Election' Parliamentary Panel Convenes