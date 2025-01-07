Left Menu

Trudeau: A Stalwart Friend of the U.S. Steps Down

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will step down after nine years in power. The White House praised his decade-long leadership, highlighting the close relationship and collaboration between the U.S. and Canada on various issues. Trudeau's contribution as a steadfast ally is recognized and appreciated.

Updated: 07-01-2025 02:35 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 02:35 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to step down in the coming months after a nine-year tenure leading the nation. His leadership has been commended by the White House.

Trudeau was lauded as a 'stalwart friend' of the United States, with whom Canada has shared close ties.

The White House emphasized Trudeau's role in fostering a collaborative relationship between the neighbors on a wide range of issues, marking his decade in power as significant in U.S.-Canada diplomacy.

