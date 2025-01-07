Left Menu

Historic Oath: Suhash Subramanyam's Milestone in U.S. Congress

Suhash Subramanyam becomes the first Indian American Congressman from the East Coast, taking his oath on the Bhagavad Gita. He's part of the 119th Congress with four Hindu lawmakers, showcasing the increasing religious diversity in U.S. politics. His legislative work in Virginia includes significant reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2025 08:56 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 08:56 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Suhash Subramanyam made headlines as he became the first Indian American Congressman from the East Coast, taking his oath on the Bhagavad Gita. This historic moment was witnessed by his mother, who had immigrated to the United States via Dulles Airport.

Subramanyam, who has been a promising political figure since serving in the Virginia General Assembly, joins four other Hindu lawmakers in the 119th Congress. His career path reflects America's evolving diversity, highlighted by his achievement as the first Congress member from his community to swear on the Hindu holy book this year.

With prior experience as a policy advisor to Barack Obama, Subramanyam's legislative accomplishments include lowering toll costs and enhancing educational access. His story underlines the American promise, opening doors for future generations of Indian American and South Asian leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

