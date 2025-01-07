Historic Oath: Suhash Subramanyam's Milestone in U.S. Congress

Suhash Subramanyam made headlines as he became the first Indian American Congressman from the East Coast, taking his oath on the Bhagavad Gita. This historic moment was witnessed by his mother, who had immigrated to the United States via Dulles Airport.

Subramanyam, who has been a promising political figure since serving in the Virginia General Assembly, joins four other Hindu lawmakers in the 119th Congress. His career path reflects America's evolving diversity, highlighted by his achievement as the first Congress member from his community to swear on the Hindu holy book this year.

With prior experience as a policy advisor to Barack Obama, Subramanyam's legislative accomplishments include lowering toll costs and enhancing educational access. His story underlines the American promise, opening doors for future generations of Indian American and South Asian leaders.

