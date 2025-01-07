Left Menu

Biden's Emotional Tribute in New Orleans: A Message of Strength and Healing

President Joe Biden visited New Orleans to honor the victims of a tragic attack that killed 14 and injured 30. Emphasizing resilience, he spoke at St. Louis Cathedral, met with victims' families, and refuted conspiracy theories. The attack is being investigated as terrorism inspired by the Islamic State.

US President Joe Biden. (File Photo/Reuters) Image Credit: ANI

President Joe Biden visited New Orleans on Monday to honor the victims of a deadly New Year's attack, reassuring grieving families that they are not alone in their suffering.

Speaking at St. Louis Cathedral, Biden acknowledged the city's resilience in the face of tragedy, referencing past disasters like Hurricane Katrina.

He privately met with families and highlighted the bravery of first responders. The attack is being treated as terrorism, linked to Islamic State-inspired motives. Biden dismissed conspiracy theories about the incident, urging unity and support for the victims.

