Justin Trudeau Steps Down: A Legacy of Change in Canadian Politics

Justin Trudeau has resigned as Canada's prime minister, ending a significant political era marked by major social policy reforms. Trudeau made this decision amid dwindling support and to avoid an anticipated defeat in the next election. His tenure included the legalization of cannabis and gender-balanced cabinets.

Justin Trudeau, Canada's 23rd prime minister, has resigned after more than nine years in office, prompting significant attention across the nation and internationally.

Under his leadership, Canada's federal government actively redefined social policies, legalizing cannabis, expanding healthcare access, and supporting gender parity in politics. Trudeau's policies have reshaped expectations of Canadian governance.

Despite his successes, dwindling support within his party led to Trudeau's decision to resign ahead of the anticipated 2025 election, leaving behind a lasting legacy but also facing an uncertain political future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

