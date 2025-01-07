Justin Trudeau Steps Down: A Legacy of Change in Canadian Politics
Justin Trudeau has resigned as Canada's prime minister, ending a significant political era marked by major social policy reforms. Trudeau made this decision amid dwindling support and to avoid an anticipated defeat in the next election. His tenure included the legalization of cannabis and gender-balanced cabinets.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 07-01-2025 12:18 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 12:18 IST
- Country:
- Canada
Justin Trudeau, Canada's 23rd prime minister, has resigned after more than nine years in office, prompting significant attention across the nation and internationally.
Under his leadership, Canada's federal government actively redefined social policies, legalizing cannabis, expanding healthcare access, and supporting gender parity in politics. Trudeau's policies have reshaped expectations of Canadian governance.
Despite his successes, dwindling support within his party led to Trudeau's decision to resign ahead of the anticipated 2025 election, leaving behind a lasting legacy but also facing an uncertain political future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Democracy Under Siege: Stalin's Outcry Against Election Amendment
Empowering Delhi's Women Ahead of Elections: Kejriwal's Promise
Trump's Echoes: Politics, Policies, and Controversies
Middle East Geopolitics Shift: Jordan's Role in Syrian Reconstruction
Controversial Victory in Mozambique's Election