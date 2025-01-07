Left Menu

Congress Alleges Paid Workforce Strategy by AAP in Delhi Elections

Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of employing a paid workforce for the upcoming Delhi assembly elections, estimating expenses to reach Rs 300 crore. Congress plans to address these allegations with the Election Commission, amid concerns about BJP benefiting from the AAP-Congress rivalry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 12:56 IST
Congress Alleges Paid Workforce Strategy by AAP in Delhi Elections
Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Delhi assembly elections approach, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has made sharp accusations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). According to Dikshit, 90% of AAP's workforce consists of paid employees, receiving Rs 600 daily. He speculates that this practice might cost AAP approximately Rs 300 crore across Delhi.

Dikshit, who is contending against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi, intimated that Congress intends to bring these allegations to the attention of the Election Commission. He mentions specific instances of paid employees being deployed to put up posters, hinting at substantial cash flow behind AAP's campaign activities.

Echoing Dikshit's sentiments, Congress leader Dipika Pandey Singh criticized both AAP and the central ruling BJP, positioning Congress as a party for the needy, with a focus on women's issues. With elections drawing nearer, the Election Commission is set to outline the electoral schedule, amidst concerns the AAP-Congress tensions might give BJP an advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025