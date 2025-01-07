Congress Alleges Paid Workforce Strategy by AAP in Delhi Elections

As the Delhi assembly elections approach, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit has made sharp accusations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). According to Dikshit, 90% of AAP's workforce consists of paid employees, receiving Rs 600 daily. He speculates that this practice might cost AAP approximately Rs 300 crore across Delhi.

Dikshit, who is contending against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi, intimated that Congress intends to bring these allegations to the attention of the Election Commission. He mentions specific instances of paid employees being deployed to put up posters, hinting at substantial cash flow behind AAP's campaign activities.

Echoing Dikshit's sentiments, Congress leader Dipika Pandey Singh criticized both AAP and the central ruling BJP, positioning Congress as a party for the needy, with a focus on women's issues. With elections drawing nearer, the Election Commission is set to outline the electoral schedule, amidst concerns the AAP-Congress tensions might give BJP an advantage.

(With inputs from agencies.)