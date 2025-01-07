DMK vs Governor: Political Drama Unfolds in Tamil Nadu

DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi accused the BJP government on Tuesday of appointing R N Ravi as Tamil Nadu's Governor with the intent to cause disruption to the DMK administration and offend Tamils. She asserted that the role of Governor is apolitical, suggesting he take leave if unwilling to address the Legislative Assembly.

Her comments came during a protest urging the Governor's recall, which was held across district headquarters in the state. The protests criticized Ravi for not reading the state government's address during the year's first Assembly session. On Monday, Governor Ravi exited the Assembly without delivering the customary speech, later citing the disrespect shown to the constitution and national anthem.

In reaction, DMK's chief M K Stalin expressed that patience was running thin. Additional DMK leaders accused the Governor of trying to break long-standing traditions without valid reason. Meanwhile, BJP Mahila Morcha president Vanathi Srinivasan defended the Governor, accusing the DMK of distorting his actions for political drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)