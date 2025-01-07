Singapore Shields Racial Harmony from Foreign Influence

On Tuesday, Singapore introduced a bill to protect clans and business associations connected to racial groups from foreign interference. The Maintenance of Racial Harmony Bill aims to empower a designated authority to identify such entities as 'race-based', mandating disclosures of foreign donations and affiliations.

The bill would grant the government power to issue restraining orders prohibiting foreign donations and mandating the return of such contributions. The Ministry of Home Affairs expressed concerns over potential foreign influence exploiting race to pursue agendas contrary to Singapore's values.

The legislation highlights a previous case involving businessman Chan Man Ping Philip, named a 'politically significant person' due to his activities with foreign affiliations. The bill's final approval rests on further parliamentary readings and presidential consent.

