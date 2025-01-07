Youthful Conservatism: The Rising Support for South Korea's Yoon Suk Yeol

Embattled South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is finding unexpected support as he faces impeachment, primarily from young conservative men. This demographic has become increasingly visible in pro-Yoon rallies and online spaces, pushing back against the allegations leveled at him.

On a recent Sunday, Park Byeong-heon, a 25-year-old university student, emerged as a prominent figure at a rally in support of Yoon. His passionate speech in English to foreign media highlighted efforts by authorities to arrest Yoon, who briefly imposed martial law last month. The young supporters' involvement signifies their growing discontent with the current political climate.

A significant part of their activism is the belief in unsubstantiated claims of electoral fraud, similar to narratives seen in the U.S. Young conservative men, many of whom feel disenfranchised by current gender policies, are leveraging platforms like YouTube to rally support for Yoon, claiming a parallel between South Korea's recent elections and America's controversial 2020 election.

(With inputs from agencies.)