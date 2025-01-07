Left Menu

Finance Turmoil: Mauritius' Ex-Minister Wanted Amid Embezzlement Probe

Mauritius has issued an arrest warrant for former finance minister Renganaden Padayachy linked to an embezzlement probe. Concurrently, former central bank governor Harvesh Seegolam was charged with conspiracy to commit fraud. The government under Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam alleges economic mismanagement and data falsification by the previous administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 15:09 IST
Finance Turmoil: Mauritius' Ex-Minister Wanted Amid Embezzlement Probe

Mauritius is embroiled in a financial scandal with an arrest order issued for its former finance minister, Renganaden Padayachy, amid an embezzlement investigation. This development comes just days after Harvesh Seegolam, the former central bank governor, was detained and released on bail, charged with conspiracy to commit fraud.

The actions against Padayachy and Seegolam mark significant steps by Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam's government, which has accused the previous administration of misrepresenting critical economic data such as GDP, budget deficit, and public debt for years. These issues accentuate the economic mismanagement claims levied by the current administration.

The arrest order issued for Padayachy relates to allegations involving the misappropriation of 45 million rupees tied to the Mauritius Investment Corporation and the company Menlo Park Ltd. Padayachy has yet to comment on the situation, while Seegolam's legal representative also declined to speak on the charges following his release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025