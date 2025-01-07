Syria Reconnects: First International Flight Lands in Damascus Post Assad
The first international flight arrived at Damascus airport from Qatar since the fall of former Syrian President Bashar Assad. A Royal Jordanian Airlines flight also conducted a test run. The aviation team evaluated the airport for regular flights as Syria rebuilds relations under new leadership headed by HTS.
The Damascus airport welcomed its first international commercial flight since former Syrian President Bashar Assad's fall this Tuesday. The aircraft, originating from Qatar, marks a significant development as Syria begins to reestablish connections with the world.
In related news, the Jordanian state-run Petra news agency disclosed that Royal Jordanian Airlines conducted a test flight to Damascus. Captain Haitham Misto from the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission accompanied by specialists assessed the airport's readiness for regular flight operations.
This development comes after a month-long period following Assad's unseating by a rebel offensive. Diplomatic relations are being restored as Syria's new governing body under Hayat Tahrir al-Sham's leadership gains recognition. Syria's new foreign minister recently engaged in discussions with Qatari leadership in Doha as part of these diplomatic efforts.
