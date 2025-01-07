Left Menu

Syria Reconnects: First International Flight Lands in Damascus Post Assad

The first international flight arrived at Damascus airport from Qatar since the fall of former Syrian President Bashar Assad. A Royal Jordanian Airlines flight also conducted a test run. The aviation team evaluated the airport for regular flights as Syria rebuilds relations under new leadership headed by HTS.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 07-01-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 15:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

The Damascus airport welcomed its first international commercial flight since former Syrian President Bashar Assad's fall this Tuesday. The aircraft, originating from Qatar, marks a significant development as Syria begins to reestablish connections with the world.

In related news, the Jordanian state-run Petra news agency disclosed that Royal Jordanian Airlines conducted a test flight to Damascus. Captain Haitham Misto from the Civil Aviation Regulatory Commission accompanied by specialists assessed the airport's readiness for regular flight operations.

This development comes after a month-long period following Assad's unseating by a rebel offensive. Diplomatic relations are being restored as Syria's new governing body under Hayat Tahrir al-Sham's leadership gains recognition. Syria's new foreign minister recently engaged in discussions with Qatari leadership in Doha as part of these diplomatic efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

