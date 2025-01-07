Left Menu

India's Electoral Integrity: A Transparent Triumph

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar highlighted the integrity of India's election process, emphasizing zero discrepancies in votes counted via EVMs and VVPAT slips since 2019. He reassured minimal errors are addressed swiftly, and transparency is maintained, dismissing vote tampering claims and stressing adherence to guidelines.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar assured the integrity of India's electoral process, stating no discrepancies have been found in votes tallied through electronic voting machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips.

During a press conference announcing the Delhi Assembly election schedule, Kumar revealed that after the 2019 Supreme Court mandate for checking five VVPATs per assembly constituency, over 67,000 VVPATs have undergone verification, corresponding to more than 45 million slips.

Addressing minor errors such as technical glitches in older machines, Kumar emphasized precision in handling these issues, ensuring transparency and adherence to guidelines amid scrutiny and demands for accountability from opposition parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

