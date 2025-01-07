John Mahama: A New Era Amid Economic Turmoil

John Mahama is set to assume office as Ghana's president for a historic third term, with his inauguration scheduled for Tuesday. His leadership comes as Ghana grapples with its most severe economic crisis in decades.

Mahama's victory in the presidential race late last year was fueled by his promises to address the nation's economic woes, fight corruption, and tackle unemployment. His campaign especially resonated with younger voters hoping to see a new direction for the country.

Economic hardships have been central to Ghana's recent political discourse, with the December elections serving as a significant test of the country's democratic resilience amid the region's instability, marked by extremism and coups. Observers from ECOWAS noted the election was notably peaceful, maintaining Ghana's positive trend in democratic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)