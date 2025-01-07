Left Menu

John Mahama: A New Era Amid Economic Turmoil

John Mahama will be sworn in as Ghana's president for the third time amid the country's worst economic crisis in a generation. His victory in the recent election was driven by promises to address the economic turmoil, corruption, and unemployment, particularly appealing to Ghana's younger population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Accra | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:02 IST
John Mahama: A New Era Amid Economic Turmoil
  • Country:
  • Ghana

John Mahama is set to assume office as Ghana's president for a historic third term, with his inauguration scheduled for Tuesday. His leadership comes as Ghana grapples with its most severe economic crisis in decades.

Mahama's victory in the presidential race late last year was fueled by his promises to address the nation's economic woes, fight corruption, and tackle unemployment. His campaign especially resonated with younger voters hoping to see a new direction for the country.

Economic hardships have been central to Ghana's recent political discourse, with the December elections serving as a significant test of the country's democratic resilience amid the region's instability, marked by extremism and coups. Observers from ECOWAS noted the election was notably peaceful, maintaining Ghana's positive trend in democratic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025