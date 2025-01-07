Left Menu

Delhi Polls: A Contest of Work vs. Words

Leaders of Delhi's political contenders express confidence ahead of the upcoming assembly elections. Polling is set for February 5, with results on February 8. Major parties include Congress, BJP, and AAP, each voicing their strategies and criticisms. The contest is framed as work versus abuse politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 16:41 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:41 IST
The stage is set for Delhi's assembly elections with principal political players expressing determination to secure victory. February 5 marks the polling date, with results due on February 8, according to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Congress candidate Alka Lamba from the Kalkaji seat appeals to citizens to participate robustly in this democratic exercise, underscoring that a single vote could address societal issues. Meanwhile, BJP's Yogender Chandolia expresses resolve post-Prime Minister Modi's rally in Rohini, promising transformative change and accountability for AAP's decade-long governance.

On the other hand, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal contrasts the election as a battle between 'work politics' and 'abuse politics,' asserting confidence in retaining leadership based on developmental achievements. The political discourse leading to the elections is charged with criticism, strategies, and promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)

