Political Turmoil in Kerala: Congress Faces Accusations Over District Leader's Death

The Congress leadership in Kerala is conducting an internal probe into the alleged suicide of N M Vijayan, a local district office-bearer, in Wayanad. The case has ignited political tensions after a letter purportedly written by Vijayan emerged, alleging involvement of senior party figures in his financial woes.

The opposition, led by V D Satheesan, has acknowledged receiving the letter from Vijayan's family but stressed the need for clarity on certain points before making any public statements. Despite the gravity of the allegations, Satheesan emphasized the importance of withholding judgment until the investigation concludes.

The situation escalated as the CPI(M) demanded the resignation of an MLA named in Vijayan's letter. Accusations suggest that MLA Balakrishnan instructed Vijayan to solicit funds from job seekers at a cooperative bank. Both political and public pressure mounts for a comprehensive probe into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)