BJP's Vision for Delhi: A Promise of Welfare and Corruption-Free Governance

Senior BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda discusses the party's plans for welfare and corruption-free governance if elected in Delhi. He criticized the AAP for failing citizens and accused them of supporting controversies. The BJP aims to surpass 50% vote share and stresses its growth and unity under Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:54 IST
Senior BJP leader Baijayant Jay Panda has promised enhanced welfare schemes and clean governance, should the BJP gain power in Delhi. Speaking to PTI, Panda criticized the AAP, branding them as a party of 'frauds' and accusing them of failing the citizens of Delhi.

Panda assured that the BJP, targeting over 50% of the vote share in the upcoming assembly elections, will build on existing welfare programs. He emphasized the party's success in other states while dismissing AAP's claims about shutting down current initiatives as mere propaganda.

As Delhi gears up for its assembly elections, the BJP is confident of reversing its historical trend of underperformance at state levels compared to national ones, promising a 'comfortable' majority should they win.

