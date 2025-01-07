Ecuador's Political Drama: Interim Vice-President Amid Election Campaign

In a significant political maneuver, Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa has temporarily transferred his duties to interim vice-president Cynthia Natalie Gellibert. This decision, effective from Thursday to Sunday, allows Noboa to actively campaign for re-election amidst a contentious political atmosphere.

The move has caused ripples across Ecuador amid an ongoing disagreement between Noboa and elected vice-president Veronica Abad. Gellibert's appointment, coming after a previously named interim, adds to the political tension. Abad, who was suspended and later reinstated from her post as ambassador to Israel, asserts her right to assume the presidency during the campaign period.

Noboa, in power since 2023 to complete his predecessor's term, argues that his administration has curtailed the crime rate post-COVID-19. However, his policies face criticism from some citizens and human rights organizations, citing concerns of military overreach. The upcoming elections on February 9 promise to be pivotal for Ecuador's future political landscape.

