Left Menu

Ecuador's Political Drama: Interim Vice-President Amid Election Campaign

Ecuador faces a political situation as President Daniel Noboa appoints interim vice-president Cynthia Natalie Gellibert for the campaign period. This follows a dispute with elected VP Veronica Abad, who claims her right to presidency. Noboa's policies are under scrutiny ahead of the February 9 election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 18:26 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 18:26 IST
Ecuador's Political Drama: Interim Vice-President Amid Election Campaign
Ecuadorean President

In a significant political maneuver, Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa has temporarily transferred his duties to interim vice-president Cynthia Natalie Gellibert. This decision, effective from Thursday to Sunday, allows Noboa to actively campaign for re-election amidst a contentious political atmosphere.

The move has caused ripples across Ecuador amid an ongoing disagreement between Noboa and elected vice-president Veronica Abad. Gellibert's appointment, coming after a previously named interim, adds to the political tension. Abad, who was suspended and later reinstated from her post as ambassador to Israel, asserts her right to assume the presidency during the campaign period.

Noboa, in power since 2023 to complete his predecessor's term, argues that his administration has curtailed the crime rate post-COVID-19. However, his policies face criticism from some citizens and human rights organizations, citing concerns of military overreach. The upcoming elections on February 9 promise to be pivotal for Ecuador's future political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025