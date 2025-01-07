Delhi Gears Up for Assembly Elections: A Double-Engine BJP Government Foreseen
The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the Delhi Assembly elections. BJP leaders Virendraa Sachdeva and JP Nadda have expressed confidence in winning and forming a double-engine government. They urge Delhi voters to choose a government dedicated to development, combating corruption, and enhancing quality of life.
Following the Election Commission's announcement of the Delhi Assembly election dates, BJP's Delhi chief, Virendraa Sachdeva, confidently stated that a double-engine BJP government will be established by February 8. He emphasized the urgency for change and the people's eagerness in ousting the current administration.
Union Health Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda echoed similar sentiments, applauding the timing of the election declaration. Nadda urged Delhi residents to elect a government committed to improving living standards and ensuring good governance, emphasizing the importance of elections as a pivotal democratic event.
Highlighting continuous development efforts under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda also reiterated BJP's pledge to transform Delhi into a 'Viksit' city. With elections scheduled on February 5, the Model Code of Conduct is now in effect as the polling date draws near.
(With inputs from agencies.)
